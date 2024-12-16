Ration cards distributed to beneficiaries in Assam

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 15: As part of a statewide initiative across 50 constituencies, six assembly constituencies in Tinsukia district distributed new ration cards to 83,952 beneficiaries in simultaneous events held across the district.

In the 83rd Margherita Constituency, beneficiaries received ration cards under the National Food Security Act on Sunday. The distribution event took place at the North Margherita Rangamanch, where, out of 13,161 new beneficiaries, 7,210 from 13 Gaon Panchayats and one Municipal Board received their ration cards.

The event was graced by the presence of Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita co-district commissioner Parikshit Thoudam, Margherita Municipal Board chairman Anand Kumar Sharma, Margherita Municipal Board executive officer Dheeraj Bhattacharjee, assistant director of the Food and Civil Supply Department Pronamika Konwar, and Margherita Anchalik Panchayat president Sukhdev Sharma. Several other officials from the Margherita co-district administration also attended the program.

The new beneficiaries expressed their joy and gratitude upon receiving their ration cards.

Parikshit Thoudam, Margherita co-district commissioner, highlighted that the new ration card distribution under the ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme will significantly benefit families covered under the National Food Security Act, particularly those belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, in his speech, noted that the process of obtaining a ration card has become significantly easier and more transparent, thanks to the ambitious initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further highlighted that the ‘One Nation, One Ration’ system enables beneficiaries to access rations from any part of the country, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience. Sharma also assured that the distribution of all 13,161 ration cards in the constituency will be completed by December 28.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds: The Food and Civil Supplies Department, government of Assam, in collaboration with the Sivasagar district administration, ceremoniously distributed ration cards to 524 beneficiaries on Sunday. The event, held at Boarding Field, was attended by notable dignitaries, including Kushal Duwori, chairman of the Urban Drainage and Sewerage Board; Sivasagar DC Ayush Garg; and Sivasagar DDC Samiran Bora.

Speaking at the event, DDC Samiran Bora emphasised the state government’s consistent efforts to support marginalised sections of society. Addressing the beneficiaries, Kushal Duwori commended the government’s dedication to uplifting the economic status of weaker sections through various schemes. However, he urged cultivators to remain committed to their traditional farming activities, ensuring sustainable growth alongside government support.