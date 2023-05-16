30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Record of reciting maximum Japanese poem

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, May 15: Rituparna Baruah, an 18-year-old student of NEF Law College, Guwahati, and a resident of Santipur in the city, recently set a record by reciting the highest number of Japanese poems in an online contest, which he achieved in 47.79 seconds. The record will be featured in the India Book of Records, 2024. Rituparna claimed that he has also been recognised as grand master in the Asia Book of Records. Rituparna is the son of Dipak Baruah, a lawyer, and Rumi Goswamee, senior agriculture development officer.

