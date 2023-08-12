Regional-level symposium ‘Vatsal Bharat’ today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo and State Women and Child Development department secretary, Deba Kumar Kalita, held a press conference at the NEDFi Convention Center in Guwahati. During the conference, they provided information about an upcoming regional-level symposium called ‘Vatsal Bharat’, organised by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on behalf of the ministry of Women and Child Development, government of India.

- Advertisement -

The symposium is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, Assam, starting at 10:30 am. The minister of Women and Child Development, government of India, will be the chief guest, and other dignitaries will also be in attendance.

The event aims to bring together officials from the Women and Child Development department, members of Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Board members, Anganwadi workers, and other officials associated with child rights protection mechanisms. They will participate in the symposium as attendees, engaging in discussions and initiatives related to child rights protection.