28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 12, 2023
type here...

Regional-level symposium ‘Vatsal Bharat’ today

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo and State Women and Child Development department secretary, Deba Kumar Kalita, held a press conference at the NEDFi Convention Center in Guwahati. During the conference, they provided information about an upcoming regional-level symposium called ‘Vatsal Bharat’, organised by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on behalf of the ministry of Women and Child Development, government of India.

- Advertisement -

The symposium is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, Assam, starting at 10:30 am. The minister of Women and Child Development, government of India, will be the chief guest, and other dignitaries will also be in attendance.

The event aims to bring together officials from the Women and Child Development department, members of Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Board members, Anganwadi workers, and other officials associated with child rights protection mechanisms. They will participate in the symposium as attendees, engaging in discussions and initiatives related to child rights protection.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UDA caught accepting bribe in Guwahati

The Hills Times - 0