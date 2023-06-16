24 C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Renowned Tennis player Hydar Ali Rymbai unveils autobiography

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 15: Hydar Ali Rymbai, a celebrated septuagenarian Tennis player from Haflong, has written an inspiring autobiography titled – ‘A Journey to the International Tennis Arena’. The book aims to motivate the young generation of hill districts. Rymbai holds the distinction of being the only 70+ international tennis player in north-east India. The autobiography was unveiled on June 11, 2023, at Tasty Food Haat in Guwahati, with the esteemed presence of Subhas Ch. Das, IAS (Retd.).

The unveiling ceremony was graced by notable personalities such as Umesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of Skill University of Assam, IPS (Retd.); Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, special rapporteur, NHRC for Assam, Meghalaya & Sikkim, IPS (Retd.); the chief information commissioner of Assam; and Dr Nitul Gogoi, IPS, IGP (Admin.) Assam. Additionally, tennis players, coaches, doctors, advocates, and executive officers were present to witness the auspicious event.

