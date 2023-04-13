Haflong Based Septuagenarian Shines In Tennis

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 12: Hydar Ali Rymbai, born in 1949 at Tilabasti (now Hagjer Nagar) Haflong has been playing Tennis since 1986. Presently he is a regular participant in the International World Masters Tennis Tournament since September 2018. His passion, enthusiasm & sportsman spirit have taken him to the game in national & international tennis arena.

“We are proud of this aged 70 above Tennis player because there is no Tennis court available here at Haflong since April 2018, Rymbai patiently travels to Guwahati every fortnight for practice for a week in IAS Colony Tennis Club, Khanapara & Police Tennis Club, Ulubari. In such a way he achieved 5 international trophies by reaching the finals both in single & doubles categories,” a well wisher said.

In 65+ categories partnering M Barkakati of Guwahati Rymbai became runners up in doubles at Jalandhar, Punjab in the month of September 2021. In the same month Rymbai became runners up in single 65+ categories at Sanipat, Haryana. Thereafter he has been participating in 70+ categories since March 2022. In April 2022 partnering G. Parvathisam of Hyderabad in 70+ categories became runners up in doubles. In November 2022 All Assam Tennis Association organised the International World Masters Tennis Tournament at Guwahati where the categories were 35+,45+,55,+ & 65+ only. Though Rymbai is in the 70+ categories player yet for the true spirit of the game he participated in 65+ categories & became runners up. In March 2023 Jaipur, Rajasthan organised the International World Masters Tennis Tournament. Here Rymbai also became runners up in 70+ categories.