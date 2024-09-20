Residents protest, return smart meters to Demow APDCL Office

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 19: Residents staged a continuous protest outside the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office of APDCL, demanding the removal of smart meters and the restoration of old meter connections. The office had not addressed the issue adequately.

On Thursday, people from the Bokota and Sukanpukhuri areas, along with residents from several nearby villages, brought their smart meters to the office. Following Assamese tradition, one smart meter was carried in a xorai and covered with a banana leaf, while the others were brought by hand. Attempts to hand over the meters to the officials were unsuccessful, as they refused to accept them.

Consequently, the meters were left at the office gate. The protest saw participation from student union leaders and local residents.

