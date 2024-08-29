27 C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Demow Block Congress protests against smart metre tariffs

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 28: Following instructions from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, the Demow Block Congress Committee, in association with the Block Mahila and Yuba Congress, staged a protest against the excessive increase in electricity tariffs after the installation of smart metres by the Power Department, which has caused significant harassment to the general public. The protesters, carrying banners and posters, marched from the Block Congress Office to the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office of the APDCL on Wednesday, chanting slogans.

Upon reaching the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office of the APDCL, the main gate was found locked. After a few minutes, the gate was opened, and the protesters entered the premises, leading to a confrontation with the police. During the protest, the Demow circle officer, deputy manager of APDCL, and other officials of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office of the APDCL were present. The public raised various queries regarding the smart metres with the officials.

Ajay Kumar Gogoi, general secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress, alleged that the public is being looted in the name of smart metres, which must be stopped. He claimed that before the installation of smart metres, a consumer's electricity bill was Rs 500, but after installation, the bill has surged to Rs 1800.

Later, the Demow Block Congress Committee submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer of the Demow Electrical Sub-Division Office of the APDCL, outlining their demands. The protest was led by Dambaru Tao, president of the Demow Block Congress Committee, along with other leaders from the Block Congress, Block Mahila, and Yuba Congress.

