HAFLONG: In an unfortunate road accident, one bike rider was dead on spot, on Monday around 6 PM near Boro Wapu under Mahur PS in NH 27. People from around the accident informed that the name of the deceased person is Sumit Hapila aged about 24 yrs, resident of Boro Wapu village. The incident occurred when a truck bearing registration no AS 01 LC 4515 coming towards Haflong collided with the bike going towards Mahur. The driver of the truck has not been found.

