Monday, July 29, 2024
RPF apprehend 47 illegal migrants

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has apprehended 47 illegal migrants and 5 Indian agents during checks across various stations of NF Railway during the month of June 2024.

In the present month i.e. July 2024 till July 23, RPF of N F Railway has detained 41 illegal migrants.

On July 2 2024,RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala Railway Station. While checking they detected 11persons of doubtful nationality (09 females &02 males). On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh. In a recent incident at the Agartala station 4 male Bangladeshi nationals were detained on July 23 by RPF.

The Bangladeshis were planning to proceed for Kolkata via train. Later, all the illegal migrants were handed over to Officer In-charge/Government Railway Police/Agartalafor further legal action.

Similarly, other illegal migrants were detained from Badarpur & New Jalpaiguri stations during regular checks conducted by RPF. RPF staff deployed at stations and trainsare very vigilant and keep a close eye on illegal migrants, rohingyas and suspected persons.

