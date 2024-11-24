17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
RPF of NFR recovers 49 lost phones of railway passengers

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: In a significant move, 49 mobiles have been successfully recovered with arrest of 12 criminals by RPF/NFR, an official statement said on Saturday.  

Tracing stolen and lost mobile phones from trains and railway premises has now become easier for Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway (NFR).

Once passenger reports their lost/theft mobile phones in the Rail Madad App; Cyber Crime Wing of NFR facilitates tracing the mobile with the help of Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

As of now, the portal is helping in tracing such lost devices across telecom service networks of Assam.

Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC)/NFR coordinated with CID team, Assam Police and Department of Telecommunication of Guwahati to chalk out the access plan for CEIR for NFR.

 Representative from PCSC office of NFR coordinated with concerned officials of the Ministry of Communication at New Delhi.

Since May, 2024, RPF/NFR started operations by uploading the details of lost/stolen mobiles in the CEIR portal.

As on N0ovember 21, 2024, 687 lost/stolen mobiles have been blocked through CEIR portal by RPF/NFR. So far 277 mobiles got activated and traceability report received on CEIR of the lost/stolen mobile. Out of 277 mobiles, 49 mobiles have been successfully recovered with arrest of 12 criminals by RPF/NFR.

RPF of NFR is the first zonal railway of Indian Railways to get access to this CEIR facility. RPF/NFR is also planning to use to CEIR facility across all the states under its jurisdiction.

Rampant incidences of cell-phone thefts from within train compartments and on railway premises have emerged as a serious concern, putting a strain on the resources of RPF. To overcome this, the access to CEIR portal will play a major role in dealing with such type of menace.

