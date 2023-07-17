Dimapur police hand over 110 recovered mobile phones to owners

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 16: East police station personnel in Dimapur recovered 110 mobile phones which were either lost or stolen.

The recovered phones were handed over to the legitimate owners by Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie at a programme, organised by the east police station, at his office conference hall on Saturday, police sources said on Sunday.

Addressing the programme, Sophie said mobile phones now-a-days are indispensable but it becomes risky when they fall into wrong hands as someone may get access to one’s personal information and sensitive data stored on the device. This may eventually lead to fraud, identity theft and other cyber-crimes, he said.

Sophie reminded all mobile phone users to ensure the security of their devices so that no one could misuse it. He also called for sharing information with police on crimes happening in one’s locality so as to tackle them effectively.

Sophie lauded the efforts of the east police station personnel for retrieving the lost and stolen phones in a professional manner.

In his address, Dimapur DCP Vesupra Kezo highlighted the various cyber-crimes prevalent on mobile phones. He urged people to take preventive measures so that they do not become victims of cyber-crimes.

Kezo added that citizens can report any kind of lost or stolen phones at the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal under the telecommunication department to trace and also block the lost or stolen phones. The CEIR is an online portal designed to report and track lost mobile devices across the country.