RPF of NFR stands tall against human trafficking activities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 2 females & 2 minor girls during routine check and as a drive against human trafficking on July 8, 2022 at different railway stations over NF Railway.

On July 8, a RPF team of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Dimapur, conducted a search operation based on tip-off information, at Dimapur railway station. Based on the information received, the RPF team apprehended a person (suspected to be a human trafficker), along with two females from the railway station. The apprehended person, with two females was brought to RPF post, Dimapur. The rescued females were later handed over to Women Police of Dimapur under Government of Nagaland, for necessary action.

In other two incidents of July 8, RPF escorting team during their routine checking rescued two run away minor girls from Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express & Rajdhani Express respectively. Further, the minor girl rescued from Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express was handed over to Child Line, Dibrugarh. The other rescued minor girl from Rajdhani Express was handed over to GRP, Mariani post who further handed over the child to her mother.

RPF of NF Railway is keeping a regular vigil at human and drug traffickers. The RPF as a security force is not lagging behind like any other forces of India towards making the country safe and clean from traffickers and other malicious activities and the team of RPF of NF Railway is playing their part bravely.