RPF rescues 9 minors and one infant in various drives

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 9 minors and 1 infant from different stations in different drives and checks conducted from 6th to 8th December, 2022 over NF Railway. The rescued minors and infant were later, handed over to respective Childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

On December 6, RPF of Guwahati jointly with Centre for Development Initiative/Guwahati conducted check at Guwahati railway station. During the check, they rescued 2 run away minor boys. In a drive, conducted on the same day at Katihar railway station, RPF of Katihar rescued 3 run away minor boys. All the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, Guwahati and Katihar respectively for safe custody and further course of action as per norms.

In another incident on December 7, RPF escort party of Dibrugarh conducted a routine check at Train no. 15910 UP (Avadh Assam Express). During the check, they rescued one infant aged about 2/3 months without parents/guardians. Later the infant was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital/Dibrugarh under escort of RPF & GRP and representative of Childline, Dibrugarh.

In an incident on December 8, RPF staff of Rangapani while checking the Train no. 15709 UP (Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri Express) at Chatterhat station rescued one run away minor boy and girl. Later the rescued minors were handed over to Railway Childline, New Jalpaiguri for safe custody and further course of action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitised to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.