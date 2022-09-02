RPP Hopes Punjab Govt Will Arrest Conspirators

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 1: Nagaland’s Rising People’s Party (RPP) hoped that the AAP government in Punjab will leave no stone unturned in arresting and exposing the conspirators involved in vandalisation of a church and setting fire to its pastor’s car in Taran Taran district of the state on Tuesday, last.

In a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, RPP president Joel Naga said it is “most unfortunate” that a church was vandalised and its pastor’s car set on fire in the district by mischievous elements who are bend on creating communal disharmony and who have no respect for the secular spirit of the country.

Expressing gratitude to Mann for his prompt condemnation and swift assurance that nobody will be allowed to disturb the harmonious brotherhood of Punjab, the RPP, however, said it is impossible to evade the conclusion that this mischievous act is a conspiracy to malign his popular government.

“Such provocations, whether politically motivated or otherwise, are condemnable,” the party said.

The RPP expressed hope that at a time when “intolerance and Christian bashing has become the order of the day”, the AAP which perhaps represents the idea of an India will continue to be at the forefront defending the Christians and minorities in the country.