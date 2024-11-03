26 C
Rs 7.8 cr recoverd from corrupt officials, 256 arrested since 2021: Assam CM

As per reports, the government has recovered an Rs 7,80,84,700 from corrupt officials and middlemen.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that since 2021, the Assam Government has initiated a robust anti-corruption drive, led by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DIR-VAC) to eradicate corruption, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

As per reports, the government has recovered an Rs 7,80,84,700 from corrupt officials and middlemen.

He also noted that a total of 207 trap cases have been registered, resulting in the arrest of 256 individuals, 236 of whom were public servants and 20 middlemen.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Corruption has no place in our society and we have taken decisive steps to eliminate this evil from Assam.”

Additionally, Sarma outlined the measures taken by the government to combat this pervasive issue, highlighting significant policy reforms and proactive enforcement actions.

The Chief Minister further praised the diligence and effectiveness of DIR-VAC officials, who regularly set up traps to apprehend those engaged in corrupt practices.

“Apart from bringing policy reforms to reduce avenues of corruption, officials of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM are regularly laying traps to nab officials who indulge in corruption,” Sarma added.

