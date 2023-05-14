Running car catches fire in Dibrugarh 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, MAY 13: One Scorpio vehicle bearing registration no (AS 01AK6696) caught fire suddenly while in running condition in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The incident took place on Mancotta road, Chowkidinghee just few meters from the over bridge. The car was travelling from Chowkidinghee to Phoolbagan.

According to reports, there were two passengers in the vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and came out of the car when they noticed smoke coming out from the engine of the vehicle. The Scorpio completely damaged due to the fire.

Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. No injury was reported from the incident.

Sources said one Baleno car parked nearby was partially damaged due to the incident.