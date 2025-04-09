25.3 C
Sachin Tendulkar visits Kaziranga, spots two tigers

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April8: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took the jeep safari inside two ranges of the famed Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and spotted two Royal Bengal tigers, among other animals during the afternoon safari on Tuesday, Park officials said.
 
Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, who are on vacation in Assam and Meghalaya, arrived in Kaziranga on Monday evening from Shillong.
 
In the morning, the former India captain along with his daughter went on a jeep safari in the western Bagori range while in the afternoon, the central Kohora range was visited.

It was in the Kohora range that they first spotted a tiger walking through the jungle and again after a while, they found another big cat sitting in the forest.

In the western range, he visited the watch tower near the Dunga camp and interacted with the frontline forest staff including the women known as the ‘Van Durgas’.
 
In the central range, the ex-cricketer visited an anti-poaching camp and interacted with the forest staff.

He also spent some time with the elephants of the forest department and their mahouts.
Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.


The cricketer is scheduled to reach Guwahati on Wednesday and visit the famed Kamakhya Temple before leaving for Mumbai. (PTI)

