Safai workers condemn killings

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 26: Various organisations continue to stage protest demonstration against Pahalgam killings by Pak sponsored terrorists on April 22.

Sivasagar Safai Workers Association took out a demonstration today and condemned Pakistan as a terrorist breeding ground and urged the government to declare war on the enemy country.

Sivasagar Municipality Tax Payers Association today through a resolution adopted in its executive meeting under the president ship of Manoj Kumar Borthakur, condemned the killings on innocent civilians in the name of religion.