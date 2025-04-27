22 C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Safai workers condemn killings

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 26: Various organisations continue to stage protest demonstration against Pahalgam killings by Pak sponsored terrorists on April 22.

Sivasagar Safai Workers Association took out a demonstration today and condemned Pakistan as a terrorist breeding ground and urged the government to declare war on the enemy country.

Sivasagar Municipality Tax Payers Association today through a resolution adopted in its executive meeting under the president ship of Manoj Kumar Borthakur, condemned the killings on innocent civilians in the name of religion.

