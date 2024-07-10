30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Samagra Shiksha Assam clinches gold at National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24

The award consists of a certificate, a trophy, and a cash grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the Department, as well as certificates for up to four team members, including the Project Head.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 10: Samagra Shiksha Assam on Tuesday received the esteemed ‘Gold Award’ at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for its innovative project, Shiksha Setu Axom. This recognition was given in the category of “Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation.”

The award consists of a certificate, a trophy, and a cash grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the Department, as well as certificates for up to four team members, including the Project Head.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his joy on social media to commemorate the success. He made a post on X stating, “Congratulations to Samagra Shiksha Assam for winning the ‘Gold Award’ at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for Shiksha Setu Axom! This recognition highlights the Govt of Assam’s dedication to digitizing services, enhancing transparency, and streamlining the education sector.”

- Advertisement -

The award ceremony is set to take place at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, during the 27th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) on August 8-9, 2024.

The conference will bring together a diverse group of dignitaries and stakeholders in the field of e-Governance.

7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces plans for establishment of Chief Minister’s Museum

The Hills Times -
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season