Samagra Shiksha Assam clinches gold at National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24

GUWAHATI, July 10: Samagra Shiksha Assam on Tuesday received the esteemed ‘Gold Award’ at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for its innovative project, Shiksha Setu Axom. This recognition was given in the category of “Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation.”

The award consists of a certificate, a trophy, and a cash grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the Department, as well as certificates for up to four team members, including the Project Head.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his joy on social media to commemorate the success. He made a post on X stating, “Congratulations to Samagra Shiksha Assam for winning the ‘Gold Award’ at the National Awards for e-Governance 2023-24 for Shiksha Setu Axom! This recognition highlights the Govt of Assam’s dedication to digitizing services, enhancing transparency, and streamlining the education sector.”

The award ceremony is set to take place at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra, during the 27th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) on August 8-9, 2024.

The conference will bring together a diverse group of dignitaries and stakeholders in the field of e-Governance.