‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ Wins National e-Governance Award for 2024

July 5, Friday: In a significant achievement for Assam, Ranoj Pegu has proudly announced that the Government of India’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has selected ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ for the prestigious National Awards for e-Governance for the year 2024. The award will be officially conferred to the @Samagra_Assam team during the 27th National Conference on eGovernance, which is scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of August 2024 in Mumbai.

‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ is an innovative initiative aimed at transforming the educational landscape in Assam through the effective use of digital technology. The recognition by the National Awards for e-Governance highlights the project’s impact and effectiveness in improving administrative processes and public service delivery in the education sector.

The National Conference on eGovernance, an annual event, serves as a platform for the government to showcase successful e-governance initiatives and to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration among stakeholders. The award for ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ underscores Assam’s commitment to leveraging technology for social development and public welfare.

The announcement has been met with widespread acclaim, with stakeholders and the public alike recognizing the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the quality of education and administrative efficiency. This accolade is expected to further motivate the team behind ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ to continue their exemplary work in the realm of e-governance