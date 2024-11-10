24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Samaguri bye-election: revised dates announced for Police Recruitment Test

The recruitment rallies for various posts in the Assam Police, initially scheduled from November 11 to November 14, have been postponed.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: In a significant announcement, the Nagaon Police has informed candidates of changes to the schedule for the ongoing recruitment rallies due to the upcoming bye-election in the Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency, which is scheduled for November 13, 2024, a press release said on Sunday.

The recruitment rallies for various posts in the Assam Police, initially scheduled from November 11 to November 14, have been postponed.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Nagaon Police stated, “Important Information for all the Candidates who are appearing in the Recruitment Test of @assampolice for various Posts.”

Approved by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam, the revised dates for the recruitment rallies at the Police Reserve in Nagaon are as follows:

  1. Originally scheduled on November 11, 2024: Rescheduled to November 17, 2024
  2. Originally scheduled on November 12, 2024: Rescheduled to November 24, 2024
  3. Originally scheduled on November 13, 2024: Rescheduled to December 1, 2024
  4. Originally scheduled on November 14, 2024: Rescheduled to December 2, 2024

Candidates are further advised to appear at the recruitment rallies on these new dates.

Additionally, admit cards already issued will remain valid for the revised dates.

The Hills Times
