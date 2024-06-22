Sarathi Pro Pack receives ‘Best Houseware Manufacturers North East Award’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 21: Sarathi Pro Pack of Guwahati, one of the pioneer and premium plastic industries in the North East, was awarded the ‘Best Houseware Manufacturers North East Award’ at the Modern Plastic India Awards Show, recently held at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The company’s CEO, Satyam Khandelwal, received the award. The award was presented by the consulate of Georgia in Mumbai, Satindarpal Ahuja, in the presence of chief guest RA Mashelkar (Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan). The ‘Modern Plastics India Awards’ is the only award in the Indian plastics industry organised by Modern Plastics Global Network. It is a hunt for the top brightest entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers in the plastics sector.

Renowned industrialist and chairman of the Khandelwal Group of Companies, OP Khandelwal, said, “Our company, Sarathi Pro Pack, manufactures a wide range of plastic products such as containers, buckets, mugs, trays, jugs, dustbins, flower pots, and many more. We also manufacture plastic items for Emami, Marico, Dabur, etc. for their various products. Our manufacturing unit is situated at Brahmaputra Industrial Park, and our corporate office is situated at Sriji Tower, 3rd Floor, GS Rd, near Walford Bus Stop, Christian Basti, Guwahati, Assam 781005.