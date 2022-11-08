Sarbananda inaugurates 55th Historical Committee Bhaona

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Nov 7: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 55th Historical Committee Bhaona at Rass Mondir, Charaibahi in Morigaon district on Monday.

Addressing a huge gathering, Sonowal asked each and everyone to be inspired by the historical traditional culture of the committee and appealed to the committee to uphold the tradition and culture for the upcoming generation.

He thanked the Bhaona committee for keeping the old traditional culture of Assamese people alive which Sankardeva introduced with Ankia Nat and Bhaona in the society.

The minister emphasised on big publicity through print and electronic media so that the upcoming generation may take the Bhaona culture as a part of their life.

In connection with health, the minister said that the central government and the state government are jointly making an effort for the upliftment of the health sector.

“We have provided all necessary health facilities for the people of the country and it will continue further,” the minister said.

Earlier, the Union minister was felicitated by the members of the Bhaona Committee with traditional gamosa, japi and xorai. The minister was accompanied by MLA Ramakanta Deuri and other leaders of BJP