Sarbananda Sonowal hoists party flag in Dibrugarh to mark BJP’s 46th foundation day

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 7: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal hoisted the party flag to commemorate the 46th Foundation Day (Sthapana Diwas) of the BJP at its office in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of our party’s Sthapana Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to the stalwarts who laid the ideological foundation of our party — Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, Lal Krishna Advani ji, and others whose sacrifices continue to inspire us,” said Sonowal while speaking on the occasion.

He further said that under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the abrogation of Article 370 stands as a powerful fulfilment of Dr. Mookerjee’s vision for ‘One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag.’ Guided by our enduring philosophy of ‘Nation First, Party Second, Self Last,’ we rededicate ourselves to nation-building with integrity and unity.

“This ethos is the very spirit that defines Bharat’s emerging global identity,” he added.

Highlighting the BJP government’s good governance model, Sonowal opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s visionary leadership has been the cornerstone of building a New India — one rooted in good governance and a strong national identity.

- Advertisement -

“From uplifting 25 crore people out of poverty and restoring peace in the Northeast, to championing the dignity of indigenous languages through the New Education Policy, guiding the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, and elevating India’s global stature with the spirit of ‘VasudhaivaKutumbakam’ — every milestone reflects PM Modi ji’s unwavering commitment to an inclusive, empowered, and globally respected Bharat,” he said.

Calling upon party workers to prepare for the upcoming Panchayat elections, Sonowal said as the world’s largest democracy prepares for the general elections, with over 27,000 candidates expected to contest, it is time for every party worker to rise in unity. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi ji, India’s transformation — from global recognition by nations like the US, Japan, and European countries to developmental strides across sectors — must be shared with every citizen.

“Let us strengthen grassroots outreach, earn public trust, and secure a resounding mandate. This will further catalyse India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he stated.

Sonowal was joined by Assam minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan, BJP Dibrugarh district president Dulal Bora, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation mayor Saikat Patra and deputy mayor Ujjal Phukan.

- Advertisement -

Also present were BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Subhash Dutta, senior party leader Hemprabha Barthakur, and Dibrugarh District Mahila Morcha president Mamun Gogoi Mitra, who reaffirmed their commitment to the party’s ideals and public service.