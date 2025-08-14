23.5 C
Sarbananda Sonowal launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI, Aug 13: Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Wednesday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Assam’s Dibrugarh town, ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

Sonowal, who represents the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, visited the residences of former BJP Dibrugarh district president and retired Dibrugarh University professor Dr Harendra Narayan Dutta, noted folk artiste Ramchandra Sanchoni, and the founding president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Dibrugarh, Asim Dutta.

Sonowal exchanged greetings and presented each of them with the National Flag and urged them to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour in every house) campaign.

He also distributed the National Flag among students, encouraging them to embrace patriotism.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal paid tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, honouring his contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

In Guwahati, Assam Minister for forest and Environment Chandra Mohan Patowary attended the ‘Tiranga Samaloy’ programme, organised by the state government’s Cultural Affairs Department to pay tributes to the valiant freedom fighters of India, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“The event brought together people from across Assam, uniting hearts in a shared spirit of patriotism and gratitude towards our freedom fighters,” Patowary said. (PTI)

