Sarbananda Sonowal to Swap NSG Commandos for CRPF Security

HT Digital

Thursday, October 17: The Government of India has made a significant security decision that will see multiple senior politicians, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, lose their National Security Guard (NSG) security details. Instead, these leaders will be guarded by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), marking a notable shift in the security arrangements for key political figures.

In a recent directive, the central government announced the complete removal of NSG commandos from the security details of nine prominent politicians. This change is set to take effect in November, prompting discussions about the implications for the security of these leaders. The decision to replace the elite NSG commandos with CRPF personnel has raised eyebrows and garnered attention across the political spectrum.

The list of senior leaders affected by this security overhaul includes notable figures such as Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Mayawati, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; and Rajnath Singh, the current Defence Minister of India. Other prominent names on the list are veteran politician L.K. Advani, Sarbananda Sonowal, Raman Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Farooq Abdullah.

The inclusion of Sarbananda Sonowal, who previously served as the Chief Minister of Assam and is now the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, highlights the wide-reaching implications of this decision. His transition from NSG to CRPF security signifies a broader trend affecting senior leaders across various political parties and regions.

The NSG, renowned for its counter-terrorism and hostage rescue operations, has historically provided security to high-profile politicians, especially in a nation grappling with various security challenges. The decision to replace NSG commandos with CRPF personnel may be rooted in a re-evaluation of security needs, reflecting the government’s assessment of the current threat landscape and the resources required for effective protection.

As the order unfolds, questions arise regarding the adequacy of CRPF personnel compared to NSG commandos in safeguarding the political leaders who face diverse security threats. The CRPF, while highly trained, primarily focuses on law enforcement and internal security, which may differ from the specialized training that NSG commandos receive for high-risk scenarios.

This move comes at a time when security protocols for politicians are under constant scrutiny. The evolving political landscape, coupled with a variety of threats, necessitates a comprehensive approach to security that balances efficiency and effectiveness. The government’s decision appears to align with a broader strategy to optimize resources while maintaining the safety of public figures.

Critics of the decision may raise concerns about the adequacy of the security detail for politicians who play vital roles in shaping national policies and governance. The replacement of elite commandos with CRPF personnel might be seen as a reduction in security caliber, potentially exposing leaders to higher risks in a volatile political environment.

The response from the affected politicians and their parties is yet to be seen. As the new security arrangements take effect, it will be essential for the government to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the safety of these leaders is not compromised.

In summary, the decision to replace NSG commandos with CRPF personnel for the security of multiple senior politicians marks a significant shift in India’s approach to political security. With the implications of this change still unfolding, stakeholders across the political spectrum are likely to keep a close eye on the effectiveness of the new arrangements and their impact on the safety of these leaders.