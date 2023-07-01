Sawansukha Jewellers Showcases Exclusive Collection In Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 30: Sawansukha Jewellers, a renowned jewellery brand from Kolkata, has arrived in Guwahati to exhibit their latest collection of diamond, jadau, and gold jewellery at Hotel Vivanta by Taj on Thursday and Friday. With a rich history spanning 250 years and expertise passed down over eight generations, Sawansukha Jewellers has earned the trust of customers through fair pricing and transparency.

The brand’s exceptional designs, intricate detailing, and exquisite Calcutta craftsmanship have garnered praise worldwide. Sawansukha Jewellers has multiple showrooms across Kolkata and Siliguri. Now, they are in Guwahati for two days, presenting their latest collection of bridal pieces and everyday wear jewellery.

Sawansukha Jewellers prides itself on providing unmatched quality, and their understanding of customers’ preferences ensures a unique experience in every corner of the country. The people of Guwahati are delightedly exploring their favourite pieces from Sawansukha Jewellers and enjoying the jewellery shopping experience with them.

A satisfied customer from Guwahati shared, “We used to travel to Kolkata to shop at Sawansukha Jewellers. My entire bridal collection is from them. I am extremely happy that they have brought their vast collection to my city. It is always a delightful experience to shop from them.”

With Sawansukha Jewellers showcasing their exclusive collection in Guwahati, residents have the opportunity to explore and acquire