Second edition of ‘Butterfly and Biodiversity Trail’ concludes successfully 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 28: The second edition of the ‘Butterfly and Biodiversity Trail’ successfully concluded on Sunday, with enthusiastic participation from 32 individuals representing Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The event was held at Soraipung, Dehing Patkai National Park, and the Lakhipather forest reserve area under the Digboi Forest Division of Tinsukia district.

- Advertisement -

The program was organised by the Wings of Nature Conservation Society in collaboration with Bagpackgo Adventures and Dehing Patkai Krishna Dorik Homestay, and co-powered by the Assam Forest Department, Dehing Patkai National Park, Northeast Birding Tours, and Green Buds Society. This initiative aims to raise awareness and promote sustainable eco-tourism through butterfly and biodiversity conservation. Awareness, Northeast Expedition, Camp Dibrugarh Saikhowa, Discover India’s Northeast Magazine, Discover FarEast, and Infinity Studio were the official partners of the event.

On the first day of the trail at Soraipung, a total of 153 species of butterflies were documented, including 12 rare and uncommon species, with five species still under identification. Notable species include the brown hat, Indian awliang, blue scarce tiger, banded yamefly, white dragontrail, moore ace, orange albatross, orchid tit, golden birdwing, and green awlet.

Roshan Upadhaya, the Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh, Devajit Moran, a renowned environmentalist involved in snake and wildlife rescue and conservation, and Madhab Gogoi, a renowned birding guide from Merbil, known for his expertise in Dehing Patkai National Park and Dibrugarh Saikhowa National Park, participated in the event as guest resource persons.

The initiative aims to develop a sustainable eco-tourism model that benefits local forest villagers and young enthusiasts through butterfly and biodiversity conservation and guiding.

- Advertisement -

Bird species recorded during the event included the sultan tit, grey pheasant, long-tailed broadbill, brown hornbill, red-headed trogon, pilled falconet, common green magpie, black-naped monarch, and blyth’s black paradise flycatcher. Additionally, elephants and hoolock gibbons were also sighted.

The event highlighted the rich biodiversity of the region, with tropical rainforest species such as hollong, nahor, rudraksha, and elephant apple trees, along with 19 varieties of orchids.

The organisers extended their gratitude to TC Ranjith Ram, divisional forest officer of Digboi Forest Division, and Utpal Borah, forest range officer of Soraipung Forest Range Office, for their unwavering support in making this initiative a success.