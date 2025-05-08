23 C
Second phase of Panchayat polls in Nagaon witnesses 62% voter turnout

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
NAGAON, May 7: The second phase of Panchayat elections in Nagaon district concluded largely peacefully on Wednesday, with a voter turnout of 62% recorded till the time of filing this report. The final percentage is expected to increase slightly as voting continued at a few polling stations beyond the scheduled time.

Voting commenced at 7:30 AM and was completed on time in most polling booths, with only a few still undergoing the process late into the afternoon.

Prominent leaders including Shashi Kanta Das, MLA of Raha constituency, Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and Congress MP Rakibul Hussain exercised their franchise at their respective polling stations.

Elections were held for 21 Zila Parishad seats, 132 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 1,411 Gaon Panchayat seats across seven assembly constituencies in the district.

As per the District Election Office, 6 Zila Parishad candidates, 32 Anchalik Panchayat candidates, and 229 Gaon Panchayat candidates from the ruling alliance were declared elected unopposed ahead of polling.

A total of 58 candidates contested the 21 Zila Parishad seats, 327 candidates vied for Anchalik Panchayat positions, and 3,704 candidates competed for Gaon Panchayat seats.

The peaceful conduct and high participation reflect strong democratic engagement at the grassroots level.

Arunachal: Slain IAF corporal’s family hail Operation Sindoor

