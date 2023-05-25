Seminar on ‘Environment Regulatory Compliance’ held in Guwahati



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 24: ASSOCHAM organised a state level seminar on ‘Environmental Regulatory Compliance’ in Guwahati, Assam in association with Pollution Control Board, Assam on Tuesday at NEDFI House, Guwahati, Assam. The program was also supported by Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Government of Assam and SRD Group, Assam.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Ravi S Prasad, IAS, additional chief secretary to the government of Assam, department of Environment and Forests, government of Assam, Dr Arup Misra, chairman, Pollution Control Board, Assam, Dr Shantanu Datta, member secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam, LK Parganiha, IEDS, deputy director and head of office, MSME-Development and Facilitation Office, Guwahati, ministry of MSME, government of India, Manoj Lundia, prant president, Purvottar, Laghu Udyog Bharti and Sandeep Khaitan, vice chairman, ASSOCHAM NE Council.

The seminar revolved around interactive panel discussions on the various aspects of the importance of ‘Environmental Regulatory Compliances’ initiatives, challenges and way forward, followed by a one-to-one interaction between ministry officials, environment experts and participants from various stakeholders related to industries and environment.

Sandeep Khaitan, vice chairman, ASSOCHAM NE Council, in his welcome address iterated to the house that environment protection is a shared responsibility, for ensuring a better future for ourselves and future generations. “Climate change, riverbank erosion, pollution, and inadequate sanitation systems, amongst others, threaten our ecosystems. Economic well-being of any region is closely intertwined with its resource base and these are utilised for overall development and the well-being of its people. We acknowledge the need for a comprehensive approach to address the different environmental issues. Central government plans to combat erosion, diversified agriculture for food security, improved sanitation and drainage systems, and NGO involvement in creating awareness and implementing participatory methods are vital steps towards reducing environmental problems, said the vice chairman of ASSOCHAM.

Dr Shantanu Datta, member secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam highlighted that Pollution Control Board, Assam, albeit a regulatory body cannot be a policing body for the industries, but be a supportive supervisor towards the responsibility of establishing industries in Assam so that there would be development of the socio-economic ambience of the region.

He also informed that PCBA is working towards the fulfilment of the goals of Sustainable Development Goals and requested support from industries as per the action points of Mission LiFE in implementing and executing the same. He informed that Assam would soon develop the Transport Storage Disposal Facility (TSDF) for hazardous waste which is certainly a significant step towards environment compliance regulation.

LK Parganiha, IEDS, deputy director and head of office, MSME-Development and Facilitation Office, Guwahati, ministry of MSME, government of India in his address informed the house that out of the total registered 241000 MSMEs in Assam around 230000 are micro enterprises who practically do not have enough resources to implement regulatory compliances.

“Ministry of MSME, government of India is making ardent efforts to create awareness and motivate such MSMEs to comply towards such Environment Regulatory Compliances,” he informed.

Parganiha also informed that the ministry is trying new schemes for MSMEs to support them towards such efforts, for example the benefits favoured under Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) scheme. He also assured the house that MSME-DI, Guwahati would be working in a proactive manner to ensure that MSMEs in the state adhere to the Environment Regulatory Compliances while contributing to the MSME sector growth in Assam and the north-eastern region.

Dr Arup Misra, chairman, Pollution Control Board, Assam in his address signified to the house that good environmental practices should not be seen as a catalogue of things that can and cannot be done, reducing environmental care to the things that are in that catalogue.

Ravi S Prasad, IAS, additional chief secretary to the government of Assam, department of Environment and Forests, government of Assam commended the efforts of ASSOCHAM for organising such a significant seminar on ‘Environment Regulatory Compliance’ which would create a path towards addressing the various issues and challenges pertaining to the significant subject. He also lauded the Pollution Control Board, Assam for bringing up such an important issue on the table.

Post the deliveries, an extensive interactive session was held between industry players and various social development organisations engaged in environment protection of Assam and the north-east.

The meeting concluded with vote of thanks offered by Pranom D Mazumdar, deputy director and state head, ASSOCHAM, Assam.

