Senior IAS Officer Pallav Gopal Jha Likely to Be Questioned in MPLAD Funds Scam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 19: Pallav Gopal Jha, a senior IAS officer, is likely to be called for interrogation in relation to the suspected embezzlement of MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) money. The move is a major step in the continuation of the high-profile financial fraud investigation.

As per sources in the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, Jha’s name has surfaced during the course of the investigation. A formal application for his interrogation has been reportedly sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for clearance. The action reflects that investigators are now targeting top bureaucrats who could have been involved in the misuse of funds.

Jha, an illustrious bureaucrat who had held important administrative positions in Assam earlier, is today also in the dock as the investigation broadens to cover not only political leaders but also high-level government officials. His potential implication indicates deeper complexities behind the suspected embezzlement of public funds intended for local development.

The CM’s Vigilance Department is reported to be intensifying efforts to ensure that all those associated with the scam, including government officials accused of facilitating the embezzlement, are brought within the purview of the probe. Further events are anticipated as the case unravels and authorities get ready to take action against the perpetrators.

