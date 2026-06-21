Senior NMC professor detained in alleged post-mortem report bribery case

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 20: A senior professor of Nagaon Medical College (NMC) was detained by police on Saturday in connection with an alleged bribery case involving post-mortem examination reports.

- Advertisement -

Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at Nagaon Medical College, was detained from Jagiroad following allegations that he accepted a bribe in connection with a post-mortem report.

According to sources, a complaint was earlier lodged with the Nagaon District Commissioner by the family of a deceased youth. The complainants alleged that Dr Sinha demanded money in connection with the issuance of a post-mortem report.

Following the complaint, the district administration reportedly conducted a verification exercise and collected evidence related to the allegations.

Police sources said the investigation is ongoing and that several other officials of the medical college may be questioned as part of the probe.

- Advertisement -

The incident has triggered public concern, with local residents demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.