Seven cattle heads theft at Sootea

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 26: Sensation continued to prevail in and around Sootea as the news of theft of seven cattle heads from three households reached among people this morning.

According to available information, a total of seven cattle heads from three house holders of Khanaguri village under Sootea PS were stolen from the cow sheds on Thursday night. Three cattle heads of one Naren Gogoi, a grown Jersey cow of one Niku Saikia and three cows from Deben Bora of the same village were stolen. Local residents alleged that the local police administration failed to check the cow thieving cases in the Sootea area.

The number of cattle smuggling and cow thieving is on the rise. It is pertinent to mention here that an illegal slaughter house exists in the northern part of Sootea. The local residents alleged that due to the existence and active functioning of the same, the number of cattle smuggling and cow thieving are on the rise in and around the Sootea area.

A team of Sootea police reached the slaughter house this morning and spotted a good number of cows in the slaughter house. Later on, the police team brought the owner of the slaughter house to the police station for inquiry. The local residents demanded a complete ban on the slaughter house and appealed to the police administration to undertake strict action against cattle smugglers.