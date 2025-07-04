27.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 4, 2025
type here...

BJP MLA Kishor Barman takes oath as cabinet minister in Tripura

Induction takes BJP’s tally in 12-member Tripura cabinet to nine

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 3: BJP MLA Kishor Barman on Thursday took oath as a cabinet minister in Tripura.

The 44-year-old MLA of Nalchar constituency in Sepahijala district was administered the oath of office by Governor N Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhavan.

- Advertisement -

With the induction of the new minister, the strength of the cabinet of Chief Minister Manik Saha rose to 12.

Related Posts:

In the 12-member cabinet, the BJP has now nine members, including the chief minister, while the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has two ministers and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) one.

Saha and his cabinet colleagues from the BJP were present during the swearing-in, but there was no representative from its allies, the TMP and IPFT.

MLAs from the opposition CPI(M) and Congress were also not present.

- Advertisement -

“I welcome MLA Kishor Barman into the cabinet. We are all trying to make ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ (One Tripura, Best Tripura) and I hope the newly inducted minister will be part of this process,” Saha told reporters.

Asked about the allocation of the portfolio to the new minister, Saha said, “This will be done in due course of time”.

When asked about the stalemate in the election of the state party president, the chief minister said the BJP, being a disciplined party, will take a final call in an appropriate manner and at an appropriate time.

Barman thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary B L Santosh and Chief Minister Manik Saha for making him a cabinet minister of the northeastern state.

- Advertisement -

“I had no discussion with the chief minister regarding my portfolio. Being a disciplined karyakarta (worker), I had done whatever task was given to me by the party and will continue to so,” Barman, who had spent a considerable time in West Bengal for boosting the party organisation, told reporters.

Barman returned to Tripura in 2021 and was appointed the party’s state general secretary. He fought the assembly elections in 2023 and won by a comprehensive margin from Nalchar assembly constituency in Sepahijala district. (PTI)

10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall