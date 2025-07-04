27.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 4, 2025
Kuki body bans forest dept work in Kangpokpi

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 3: The Sadar Hills Chiefs Association (SAHILCA) in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has banned all activities and programmes of the state forest department in Kuki-Zo areas of the district.

In a statement on Wednesday, SAHILCA said, “All activities and programmes of the forest department is banned till the end of the violent conflict in the state.”

It also added that DCs and SDOs should not carry out state government’s flagship outreach programmes like ‘Go to Hills’ and ‘Go to Villages’, which were designed to improve governance and service delivery in remote and tribal regions. (PTI)

