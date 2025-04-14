38.2 C
Cachar Administration Imposes Prohibitory Orders Amid Rising Tensions Over Protest

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 14: In an urgent move to prevent further unrest, the Cachar district administration has imposed strict prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The decision follows an unexpected protest in the Berenga area of Silchar town, where hundreds of people took to the streets without official permission to oppose a recently enacted legislation.

According to a senior police official, around 300 to 400 protestors gathered, blocked key roads, and disrupted normal traffic. “When we tried to clear the road, some protestors resorted to stone pelting. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse them,” the official told PTI. The situation was brought under control, and although a case has been registered, no arrests or detentions have been made so far.

Carrying black flags and raising slogans against the BJP-led government, the protestors demanded a rollback of the new Act. The demonstration and the unrest it triggered prompted swift action from the district authorities to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Later in the day, the district magistrate of Cachar announced the enforcement of immediate prohibitory measures, citing heightened tension and the potential threat to public peace, particularly in the wake of the Waqf Act protest. An official release stated that these steps were deemed necessary to maintain law and order.

Under the new restrictions, gatherings of five or more individuals without prior permission are banned, and carrying weapons is strictly prohibited. The order also forbids any form of agitation, including bandhs, strikes, rallies, dharnas, or demonstrations, unless specifically authorized by the authorities.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion, the order also addresses issues like illegal parking and road blockades, which often accompany large public gatherings. Furthermore, the use of loudspeakers or any high-decibel sound systems without official clearance has been banned to reduce noise pollution and prevent disturbances.

The district magistrate has issued a stern warning, stating that any violation of the directives will invite strict legal action.

