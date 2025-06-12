35.9 C
Severe Storms Batter Assam’s Morigaon and Baksa, Leave Trail of Destruction

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 12: Strong storms ravaged Assam’s Morigaon and Baksa districts mere hours apart, leaving widespread devastation, transport blockages, and one reported fatality. Whereas Morigaon was hit late Thursday night, Baksa incurred the storm’s full force early Friday morning, leaving both areas reeling from the consequences.

Late evening on Thursday, a violent storm swept over some areas of Morigaon district, sending a sense of panic among the people and completely disrupting normal life. Trees were uprooted and blocked roads, and bus services were grounded in most areas. The storm with its fierce wind ripped away tin tops from houses, leaving many families without roofs and exposed to the weather.

In the midst of the turmoil, a tragic accident occurred when a woman, Lakhpoti Rajbhor, was killed when struck by an airborne tin sheet. Residents and emergency officials scrambled to help, but she died at the scene. Her death has caused a cloud of sorrow to shroud the town as local government authorities continue to survey the extent of damage caused by the storm and initiate relief efforts.

A surprise storm struck early on Friday morning in Baksa district, adding to the discomfort already brought about by the region’s scorching heat. The storm raged through the Gowardhana region, felling trees and causing damage to plants. The gusty winds also snapped electricity wires in various parts, leaving several areas of the district in darkness.

Transport routes, particularly the major Gowardhana-Barpeta Road, were cut by fallen branches and debris, causing traffic to grind to a halt for hours. The interruption of electricity supply added to the woes, leaving most residents in the dark as authorities struggled to restore supply and clear blocked roads. The two districts are now dealing with the aftermath as cleanup and restoration progress amid growing fears over future weather-related problems.

Manipur Police Swaps Handcuffs for Brooms in Unique Community Service Initiative

