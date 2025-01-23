“Shabdar Kolaj” released

17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HT Correspondent 

NAGAON, Jan 22: Professor Mridul Hazarika, vice-chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, ceremonially released “Shabdar Kolaj” penned by scribe Hemen Kumar Das at a solemn function held at the Nagaon Press Club on Wednesday.

In his speech, Professor Hazarika said that the book was a collection of articles that reflected the author’s thoughts and experiences. He also expressed concern over the lack of reading habits among the Assamese people, saying that it was essential to cultivate the habit of reading books to spread knowledge.

Noted educationist and newly elected president of the Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, Sarat Borkatoki, appreciated the author’s efforts in writing the book, saying that it was a timely attempt to document the experiences of a journalist.

Historian and principal of Dhing College, Biman Hazarika, emphasised the importance of reading books, saying that it was essential to make reading a national habit. He also stressed the need to promote creative thinking and writing among the younger generation.

The function was attended by several distinguished guests, including the publisher of the book, Aminur Rahman, and artist Sujit Das. The author, Hemen Kumar Das, also shared his experiences and thoughts behind writing the book.

