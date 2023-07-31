29 C
SI Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Jorhat

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, July 30: In a significant development, sub inspector (UB) Pranab Nath of Jorhat Sadar Police Station, Assam, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The complaint alleged that the police officer initially demanded Rs 50,000 for favorably resolving a criminal case but later reduced it to Rs 35,000.

Unwilling to succumb to corruption, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, seeking legal action against the errant officer. Following the complaint, a trap was set by the team from the Directorate on Sunday at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

Sub inspector Pranab Nath was apprehended around 12:45 pm, immediately after accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team, with sufficient evidence found against him. A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on Sunday under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow-up actions are now underway to ensure accountability and uphold the principles of transparency and honesty in public service.

