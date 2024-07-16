31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

SI Fozayel Hussain of Fakirganj PS Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Businessman giving money in the envelope to his partner in the dark - bribery and venality concept
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a decisive action against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam caught Sub-Inspector Fozayel Hussain of Fakirganj Police Station, District South Salmara, red-handed while accepting a bribe. The incident took place today in a pan shop in front of the police station.

- Advertisement -

SI Fozayel Hussain was apprehended after he accepted the bribe from a complainant in exchange for providing relief in a criminal case. This operation underscores the commitment of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department to maintain integrity within the police force and uphold the rule of law.

The arrest of the officer serves as a stern warning to others who might engage in corrupt practices and highlights the vigilance of the authorities in curbing such activities. Further investigations are underway to ensure justice is served.

Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arrest Made in Rangjuli PS Case Under POCSO Act

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts