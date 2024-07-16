SI Fozayel Hussain of Fakirganj PS Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a decisive action against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam caught Sub-Inspector Fozayel Hussain of Fakirganj Police Station, District South Salmara, red-handed while accepting a bribe. The incident took place today in a pan shop in front of the police station.

SI Fozayel Hussain was apprehended after he accepted the bribe from a complainant in exchange for providing relief in a criminal case. This operation underscores the commitment of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department to maintain integrity within the police force and uphold the rule of law.

The arrest of the officer serves as a stern warning to others who might engage in corrupt practices and highlights the vigilance of the authorities in curbing such activities. Further investigations are underway to ensure justice is served.