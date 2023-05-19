SI Junmoni Rabha death case: Postmortem report reveals multiple injuries

Guwahati 19th May: The suspected death of SI Junmoni Rabha in the accident case took a dramatic turn as the post-mortem report was made public. The report revealed numerous lesions and injuries throughout the majority of the body, along with additional rib fractures on both sides. The cause of death was stated as a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

At the time of her demise, Junmoni Rabha was dressed in a red T-shirt, blue pants, and colorful socks. The post-mortem report also highlighted scars on the wrists, elbows, legs, knees, and even the knees.

- Advertisement -

In a significant development, eyewitness Pranab Das was brought to the Nagaon police station on May 18 in the evening, under heavy protection, to reconstruct the entire incident. Das, who had traveled from Guwahati, stated that he arrived at the scene when the incident occurred. According to him, a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, causing it to crash. Das recalled, “I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway,” and added, “I saw a man in black jeans getting out of the car” at the moment of the accident.

“I stayed at the scene for a while after the accident,” Das continued, “but a Jakhalabandha police officer instructed me to leave the area immediately, so I complied.”

The revelations from the post-mortem report and the eyewitness account have added complexity to the investigation surrounding SI Junmoni Rabha’s suspected death in the accident. Authorities will likely delve further into the details to uncover the truth behind the incident