Sitala Puja in Demow Chariali

DEMOW: The Sitala Mandir in Demow Chariali hosted Sitala Puja celebrations in the Demow region on Tuesday. It is located along the NH-37 Road. Tuesday morning’s puja began with a Kalash Yatra, and then Kalash was kept close to Sitala Maa. Rituals were performed before the Jaagya, Aarti, and Anjali were completed for the Sitala Puja. To offer prayers and ask for the Goddess Sitala’s blessings, a large number of devotees travelled from various locations. Prasaad and Khichdi were given out to the devotees on night.

