Sivasagar Barowari Puja Samity gears up for 90th Durga Puja and Autumn Festival

SIVASAGAR, Oct 18: The tradition of Durga Puja has deep roots in Sivasagar, where it was first observed with Ahom Royal patronage during the reign of Swargadeo Pratap Singha (1603-1641). However, it was Khora Raja Sukhampha (1552-1603) who introduced Durga Puja to Assam. The king sent artisans under Morongial Khanikar to learn the art of idol-making in Bihar. Upon their return, the practice of Durga Puja with idol worship began. Today, there are 25 Durga Puja celebrations in and around Sivasagar, with animal sacrifices still made in Devi-doul and the historic Ramkha pith during the Astomi and Navami puja observance.

The Sivasagar Barowari Puja Samity is preparing for its 90th Durga Puja and Sivasagar Autumn Festival, taking place from October 20 to 25 in the historic Kali Prasad Memorial Hall premises. The organizing committee, led by President Dayal Khound and working president Mridu Phukan, along with other dedicated members, is tirelessly working to ensure all preparations are completed by midnight tonight to welcome a large gathering of devotees during Sasthi Puja the day after tomorrow.

This year’s Autumn Festival boasts a special Mandap designed around the theme “Bridging the Past with the Present”. Noted Kolkata-based artist Subrata Mangal Das has created a visual spectacle using locally available low-cost materials. As per the Puja Committee’s request, the artist’s sketches depict the evolution of Assamese journalism, from the days of the Arunudoi to the present digital era, along with the beloved rhymes of yesteryears, which are fondly remembered by many.

The Sivasagar Barowari Puja Mandap is a major attraction, known for its disciplined puja performance and an eye-catching Durga Idol, directed by Amlan Baruah. The Autumn Festival also features a cultural program each evening. Notably, the Barowari Puja Committee received recognition as the best puja in a state-wide competition by the renowned news channel ND 24 last year.

The Sarbajan Durga Puja celebration, which is the oldest in Sivasagar and has been continuously observed since 1931, is originally held near the Railway station but was later moved to its present location on Siva Mandir Road.