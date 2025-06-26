Tripura CM warns of strict action against drug traffickers

HT Correspondent

Agartala, June 25: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that drug traffickers will not be tolerated under any circumstances and that strict action is being taken against them under a zero-tolerance policy.

Saha said that the central and state governments are taking a firm stance against drugs, and people from all sections of society must unite and fight against the menace.

The Chief Minister made these remarks at a motorcycle rally held at Umakanta Maidan in Agartala today on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A blood donation camp was also organized as part of the Drug-Free India campaign.

On the occasion, Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the United Nations declared this day as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 1987 to prevent drug abuse and raise awareness about illegal drugs.

“This issue is very relevant today. Tripura is geographically surrounded by international borders on three sides and shares boundaries with Assam and Mizoram. In such a situation, Tripura’s children are being targeted, and the state is being used as a corridor to traffic drugs into Bangladesh. Today’s slogan—’Say No to Drugs’—is extremely important. Drug traffickers are smuggling drugs for money, and our children are falling prey to it. But it is not their fault. When it comes to Tripura, they become victims. These victims are in dire need of treatment,” he said.

He added that, for this purpose, the state government decided in the last budget to open drug de-addiction centers in all eight districts. About Rs 20 crore has been allocated for each center, and an additional Rs 198 crore has been sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER to set up a larger drug de-addiction center in Tripura. The foundation stone for the facility has already been laid at Bishramganj.

The Chief Minister further informed that currently, there are two drug de-addiction centers operating in the state, in addition to several others managed by private initiatives.

“It has been observed that those who use injectable drugs are mostly affected by HIV/AIDS. We try to provide treatment to such individuals if detected early. The AIDS Control Society in the state has been carrying out various initiatives to prevent HIV/AIDS. OST (Opioid Substitution Therapy) arrangements have also been made. The state government is firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that drug peddlers will not be spared under any circumstances,” Saha added.

He said that drug seizures in Tripura have increased by 104% from 2023–24 to 2024–25, while drug destruction has seen a rise of 132%. Police, security forces, and other concerned agencies are actively working against drug trafficking.