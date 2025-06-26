28.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Akashvani, Kohima dist admin to enhance public awareness through radio

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 25: Akashvani Kohima and the Kohima district administration signed an MoU at Akashvani Kohima office on Wednesday, aimed at improving public communication and outreach through radio.

The MoU was signed by Kohima DC B Henok Buchem, additional SP (Traffic) Z Tshurhosie Kajiri and assistant director (P), Akashvani Kohima, Abino Lasuh.

The partnership plans to collaborate on radio programming and awareness campaigns, focusing on governance, public welfare, health, education, real-time traffic updates, disaster management, and other vital issues.

As part of the agreement, Akashvani Kohima will produce and broadcast radio programmes, in consultation with the district administration, ensuring that the content is informative, timely, and relevant.

The district administration will contribute by providing officials, experts, and resource persons for participation in these programmes.

The MoU also emphasizes the crucial role of radio in emergency communication.

In accordance with Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Akashvani Kohima will broadcast official announcements and advisories during natural disasters, pandemics, or other emergencies.

The two parties will work together to promote community training and disaster preparedness.

Also, special programmes and jingles will be jointly developed for national and state events, elections, and other important public interest themes.

The collaboration seeks to leverage Akashvani Kohima’s broadcasting expertise and the district administration’s governance resources to deliver impactful messages to the public.

FM Tragopan will broadcast real-time traffic updates every half hour to help commuters navigate Kohima city more efficiently.

Updates will be aired from 10 am to noon and again from 3 pm to 5 pm, providing timely information on congestion and alternate routes.

The initiative is expected to boost the visibility of government schemes and policies, making them more accessible to citizens across Kohima district.

Kohima DC Buchem said the idea of real-time traffic updates through radio broadcasting had been on his mind since he assumed office, inspired by similar updates he used to hear on the radio during his college days in Delhi.

The concept was further developed through discussions with the Akashvani Kohima team and followed by a long process of working out the details.

He highlighted that radio continues to have a strong impact, especially in rural areas. He urged all stakeholders, particularly the traffic police, to institutionalise this initiative and work together to make it a grand success.

