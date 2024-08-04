32 C
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Sivasagar Senior Citizens’ Association to hold cultural competition

Updated:
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 3: District Senior Citizens’ Association has decided to hold the district-level cultural competition (Bishnu- Jyoti –Bhupendra Sangeet) among the senior citizens on September 12.

In a meeting on Saturday, the district unit’s executive committee discussed the details of the programme which is to be held in Yuvadal Auditorium.

Notably, 16 sub-committees have been urged to send as many senior citizens as possible to join the competition.

Deven Baruah, president of the district committee has urged all members to participate enthusiastically commensurating with the good name of the district among all other districts.

 “The competition is open to all senior citizens of the state and the government decided to hold a central programme in Guwahati and the winners of the district units will take part in the final rounds of the central programme,” said Prof Suresh Saikia, president of the state committee.

“The winners will be awarded on Oct 1,” he added.

 Dilip Saikia, secretary of the district committee, explained the objectives and said that the AIR or Durdarshan-recognised artists will not be allowed to join.

The state president gave away the recognition certificate to the Betbari unit of the association in the meeting. It was attended by Jogesh Rajkhowa, Dhiren Borthakur, Tushar Kanti Dey, Krishna Panging, Jugal Bora, Rujit Phukan, and 30 other members.

