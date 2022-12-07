Sonapur Social Development Society to organise book fair

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 6: Under the patronage of Sonapur Social Development Society, an NGO and in association with Khongia Tea Estate, Rupjyoti, Kharahat, Athabari Gaon Panchayat, Mandal Samal Kendra and Khongia Students Society a Sahitya and Book Fair – 2022 will start from December 10 at Laojan Khongia Primary School for six days.

Several competitions along with ‘baartalap’ programmes will be organised on those days where dignitaries from various places will be present. Sanjay Prasad Sah, president of Sonapur Social Development Society, an NGO has invited the locals and the students to be present in the programme.