Sonaram Das memorial award presentation ceremony held

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 11: Sonaram Das memorial awards were presented to the meritorious students who passed the HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours from the greater Rangachakuwa area in 2020, 2021 and 2022 at a function held in the conference hall of Rangachakuwa HSS today with Ganesh Pathak, retired principal of THB College in the chair. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika attended the award distribution ceremony as a chief guest and handed over the memorial awards to the meritorious students. Addressing the gathering MLA Hazarika praised the trust for the noble mission. It is to be mentioned here that the family members of Late Sonaram Das, a freedom fighter and social worker had constituted a memorial trust in 1999 in memory of the freedom fighter. Since then the awards were presented to the meritorious students. This time the awards of the last three years were presented to twenty meritorious students. The ceremony was attended by Kishore Dahal, ZPC member, Dipak Newar, president of Uttar Muradol GP, trustee members along with other dignitaries of the area. Dwijen Das, retired transport officer and son of Late Sonaram Das offered a vote of thanks at the end.