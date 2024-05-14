Sonitpur district administration holds review meeting

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 13: The Sonitpur district administration on Monday held a review meeting regarding the necessary steps to be taken in connection with the closing of the road from the head post office to Tezpur College for the construction of a RCC Bridge.

District commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra presided over the review meeting, which was held at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office in Tezpur.

In the meeting, executive engineer of PWRD, Tezpur, Naduar and Rangapara Territorial Road Division informed the gathering that the road from the head post office to Tezpur College needed to be temporarily closed for the construction of RCC bridge.

The district commissioner asked all the stakeholders present to put forward their opinions and suggestions relating to the matter so that the construction work can proceed without posing major difficulties to the general public and commuters. A timeline for the construction and completion of the project was also decided upon and the district commissioner hoped that the work to be completed by the end of this year.

Alternate routes for ease of traffic movement during the construction period were also chalked out and discussed. The PWD(R) Tezpur, Naduar and Rangapara Territorial Road Division also informed that the following roads will be used as alternate roads for the traffic movement: (i) Lachit Chowk via Kalibari to Tezpur College, (ii) Lachit Chowk via Jail road to Tezpur college, (iii) Ganesh Ghat via Agnigarh to Tezpur College and (iv) Election Office via Agnigar Road.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, superintendent of police Barun Purkayastha, principal of the Tezpur College, CEO of APDCL Sonitpur, superintendent of Central Jail, Tezpur, representative from the Tezpur Municipal Board, DIPRO, Sonitpur, traffic sub-inspector Tezpur, prominent members of civil society organizations and other concerned stakeholders were present in the meeting.