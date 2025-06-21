Suspected human trafficker arrested from Tripura bordering village

HT Correspondent
AGARTALA, June 20: In a major breakthrough in an ongoing human trafficking investigation, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), in a joint operation with the 49 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Kalamchhara Police Station, arrested a suspected trafficker in the early hours of Friday.
The accused has been identified as Sharif Mia (42), a resident of the area near Dudhpukur Mosque under the jurisdiction of Kalamchhara Police Station in Sepahijala district, Tripura.
Confirming the arrest, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP, Tapas Das, stated that the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs.
The arrest was the result of close coordination among multiple security agencies.
A special investigation team is currently interrogating the accused, and initial findings suggest that several others from the region may be involved in the trafficking network.
Authorities confirmed that Sharif Mia will be produced before the court later at the same day, where police are expected to seek remand for further interrogation.